Guidance Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,092 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.6 %

DHI opened at $138.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $138.87.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.78.

View Our Latest Report on DHI

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.