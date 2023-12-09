Guidance Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 1,022 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,218,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.13.

VRTX stock opened at $350.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $387.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

