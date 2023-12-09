Guidance Capital Inc. Invests $201,000 in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 128.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 660,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 80.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,451,000 after purchasing an additional 290,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,888,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In related news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $559,462.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,739.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MTX opened at $63.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

