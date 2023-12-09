Guidance Capital Inc. Invests $202,000 in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $49.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.0873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

