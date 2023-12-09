Guidance Capital Inc. Invests $208,000 in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.19. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.94) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

