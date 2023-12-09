Guidance Capital Inc. Invests $336,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.04.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $482.16 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $403.76 and a 200 day moving average of $426.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

