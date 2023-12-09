Guidance Capital Inc. Invests $412,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after buying an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $170.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

