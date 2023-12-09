Guidance Capital Inc. Invests $457,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,441,000 after buying an additional 733,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $150,233,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $225,731,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,524,000 after buying an additional 293,326 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $575.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $494.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.63 and a 52 week high of $595.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.08.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $414,761.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,655,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,050 shares of company stock valued at $14,417,991. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

