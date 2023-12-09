Guidance Capital Inc. Makes New $393,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $401.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.99. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $302.17 and a 1-year high of $416.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

