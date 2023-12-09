Guidance Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,621 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,098,000 after acquiring an additional 775,266 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 887,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,176,000 after acquiring an additional 359,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,827 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 841.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $30,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,029 shares of company stock worth $6,989,505 in the last ninety days. 19.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.86.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $311.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

