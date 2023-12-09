Guidance Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ATI by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,203,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,336,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,299,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 1,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after acquiring an additional 662,166 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.29.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

ATI announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

