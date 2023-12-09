Guidance Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 28,379 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,545,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 290,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,162,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,073,000 after buying an additional 300,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,377,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,441,000 after buying an additional 1,056,439 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

HASI opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $39.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 415.79%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

