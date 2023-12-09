Guidance Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 444.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 65,936 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,447,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,419,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $76.59 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.26.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

