Guidance Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,036 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,036 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Target by 465.3% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $135.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.05. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

