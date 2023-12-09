Guidance Capital Inc. Takes $192,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.01 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.