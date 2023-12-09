Guidance Capital Inc. Takes $290,000 Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,014 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,943,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

ROCK opened at $70.31 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $77.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $390.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

