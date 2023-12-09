Guidance Capital Inc. Takes $499,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,147,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,027 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $7,665,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB opened at $175.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.80.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.