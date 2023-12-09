Guidance Capital Inc. Takes Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 581.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 117.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.00 and a 200-day moving average of $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ENSG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

