Head-To-Head Analysis: Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) versus MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA Financial has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações N/A N/A N/A MFA Financial -0.50% 9.34% 1.90%

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. MFA Financial pays out -368.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and MFA Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $888.00 million 1.96 $169.36 million N/A N/A MFA Financial $482.42 million 2.32 -$231.58 million ($0.38) -28.87

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.8% of MFA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of MFA Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and MFA Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 1 0 0 2.00 MFA Financial 0 2 4 0 2.67

MFA Financial has a consensus target price of $12.10, suggesting a potential upside of 10.30%. Given MFA Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Summary

MFA Financial beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. It is also involved in the provision of construction management and technical consultancy services related to real estate. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

