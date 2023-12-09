Head-To-Head Analysis: Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) vs. Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF – Get Free Report) and Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tefron and Kontoor Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Tefron alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tefron $222.31 million N/A $7.45 million $0.48 7.81 Kontoor Brands $2.63 billion 1.16 $245.49 million $3.76 14.40

Kontoor Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Tefron. Tefron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kontoor Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tefron 3.04% 13.18% 4.70% Kontoor Brands 8.01% 75.07% 14.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Tefron and Kontoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tefron and Kontoor Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tefron 0 0 0 0 N/A Kontoor Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00

Kontoor Brands has a consensus target price of $59.29, indicating a potential upside of 9.48%. Given Kontoor Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kontoor Brands is more favorable than Tefron.

Volatility & Risk

Tefron has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kontoor Brands has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kontoor Brands beats Tefron on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tefron

(Get Free Report)

Tefron Ltd. engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of intimate apparel and activewear, and leisurewear worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Retail. It offers women's intimate, and active and lounge wear; and men's underwear, activewear, and baselayer products. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Misgav, Israel.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc., a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Kontoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Tefron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tefron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.