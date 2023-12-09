Head-To-Head Analysis: Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) and Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) and Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.0% of Transphorm shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Transphorm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Transphorm has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soitec has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -189.65% -114.30% -65.96% Soitec N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $18.58 million 9.81 -$30.60 million ($0.67) -4.39 Soitec $1.13 billion 5.95 $242.68 million N/A N/A

Soitec has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Transphorm and Soitec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50 Soitec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Transphorm presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 95.58%. Given Transphorm’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Soitec.

Summary

Soitec beats Transphorm on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Soitec

Soitec S.A. designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets. The company also offers RF-SOI substrates for front-end module devices, as well as 4G LTE and 5G smartphones. In addition, it offers power-SOI; Smart photonics-SOI; Smart Imager-SOI; Auto Smartsic; Connect RF-GaN; and Gallium Nitride (GAN) Epitaxial wafers for energy efficient power management system. Soitec S.A. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.

