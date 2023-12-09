Head to Head Contrast: Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) and Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Free Report) and Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jollibee Foods and Denny’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jollibee Foods N/A N/A N/A $19.16 0.87 Denny’s $456.43 million 1.20 $74.71 million $0.52 19.81

Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than Jollibee Foods. Jollibee Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denny’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.0% of Jollibee Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Denny’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Denny’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jollibee Foods and Denny’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jollibee Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Denny’s 0 3 2 0 2.40

Denny’s has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.74%. Given Denny’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Denny’s is more favorable than Jollibee Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Jollibee Foods and Denny’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jollibee Foods N/A N/A N/A Denny’s 6.35% -88.90% 7.42%

Summary

Denny’s beats Jollibee Foods on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jollibee Foods

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names in the Philippines, the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, and India. It also offers property leasing, manufacturing, digital printing, advertising, financial accounting, human resources, and logistics services. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Pasig, the Philippines.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002. Denny's Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

