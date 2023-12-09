Head to Head Review: Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) versus ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) and ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sampo Oyj and ZTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sampo Oyj N/A 13.19% 2.93% ZTE 5.89% 13.25% 4.04%

Risk & Volatility

Sampo Oyj has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZTE has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.0% of Sampo Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sampo Oyj and ZTE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sampo Oyj 0 1 2 0 2.67 ZTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sampo Oyj and ZTE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sampo Oyj $8.66 billion 2.56 $1.50 billion $1.27 17.38 ZTE $17.75 billion 0.53 $1.06 billion $0.47 8.60

Sampo Oyj has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZTE. ZTE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sampo Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sampo Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. ZTE pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sampo Oyj pays out 66.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ZTE pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Sampo Oyj beats ZTE on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance. Sampo Oyj was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements. The Consumer Business segment offers smart phones, mobile data terminals, family terminals, and fusion terminals, as well as related software application and value-added services. The Government and Corporate Business segment focuses on providing informatization solutions for the government and corporations through the application of products, such as communications networks, Internet of Things, big data, and cloud computing. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

