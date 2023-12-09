Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $590.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Humana by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Humana by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Humana by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana stock opened at $481.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $501.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.12. Humana has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $546.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

