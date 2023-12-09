Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $590.28.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.
Humana stock opened at $481.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $501.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.12. Humana has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $546.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.68%.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
