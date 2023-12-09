Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $590.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

HUM stock opened at $481.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $501.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.12. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. Humana has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $546.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

