Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $30,172,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 215,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

