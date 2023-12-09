IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,879 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 1.80% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Price Performance

FLTB opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.