IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,191 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.4853 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $5.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

