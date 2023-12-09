IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,273,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,673,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,949,000 after purchasing an additional 526,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,287,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 409,253 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,692,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $18.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.