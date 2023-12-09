IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,816,000 after buying an additional 205,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,372,000 after purchasing an additional 115,588 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VO opened at $221.33 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $229.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.06 and its 200 day moving average is $214.32. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

