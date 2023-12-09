IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.07 Million Position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,608 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 2.69% of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $17,652,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 2,614.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 259,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 249,505 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SIHY opened at $44.39 on Friday. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $43.31.

About Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF

The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of high-yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds selected based on a proprietary scientific method. SIHY was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Harbor.

