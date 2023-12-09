IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.14 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,131,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,280,000 after acquiring an additional 85,345 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,693,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,389 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,231,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,315,000 after acquiring an additional 87,810 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,293,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSIE opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

