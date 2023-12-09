IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,064,000 after buying an additional 1,598,009 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after buying an additional 1,243,099 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,592,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,498,000 after buying an additional 633,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,535,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,198,000 after buying an additional 427,091 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

