IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4,084.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period.

BATS:OMFL opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

