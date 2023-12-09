IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 374.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,534 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $39.73 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $41.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

