IFP Advisors Inc Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 329,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 43,347 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 172.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 391,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 247,324 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $13,851,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $32.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

