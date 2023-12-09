IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,860 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.14% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.