IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,342 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $184.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.76 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day moving average is $175.44.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,572,459 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

