IFP Advisors Inc Sells 20,528 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,965,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 95,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHZ stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.13.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

