IFP Advisors Inc Sells 254 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000.

IUSB stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1426 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

