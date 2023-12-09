IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,838 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $194.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.46 and a 200 day moving average of $192.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $219.96. The firm has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.