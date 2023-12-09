IFP Advisors Inc Sells 7,088 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 320.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,594 shares of company stock valued at $49,471,141. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 0.4 %

NFLX opened at $453.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.