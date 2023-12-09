IFP Advisors Inc Sells 710 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Shares of LMT opened at $448.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

