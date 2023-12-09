IFP Advisors Inc Trims Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,973 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 156,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

