Inovalis S.A. Purchases 16,700 Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) insider Inovalis S.A. bought 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,203.97.

On Friday, December 1st, Inovalis S.A. bought 18,900 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,029.27.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Inovalis S.A. bought 8,300 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,237.90.

Shares of TSE INO.UN opened at C$1.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.92. The company has a market cap of C$51.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$0.69 and a 12-month high of C$4.95.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

