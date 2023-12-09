Insider Buying: MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) CFO Purchases $21,994.56 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon Gall bought 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.28 per share, with a total value of $21,994.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,840.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MGPI opened at $88.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 5.59. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $124.96. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.11 million. Analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,873,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,427,000 after buying an additional 349,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,956,000 after buying an additional 86,892 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,911,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 791,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

