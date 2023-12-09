Insider Buying: Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) COO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) COO M Grier Eliasek acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,606,130 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,573.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

M Grier Eliasek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, M Grier Eliasek acquired 15,750 shares of Prospect Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $90,562.50.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Prospect Capital stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $202.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 654.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 458.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

