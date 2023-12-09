Insider Selling: Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) CFO Sells $23,227.56 in Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $23,227.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at $900,876.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $62.06.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.95% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 92,410 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after buying an additional 47,490 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

