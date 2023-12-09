Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2023

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTLA

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.77. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.