Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.77. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

