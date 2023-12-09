Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,801 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13,636.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.